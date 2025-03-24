2024 elections have shown who is traitor, says CM Fadnavis on action against Kunal Kamra (Ld)

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday assured stern action against Kunal Kamra and also said the government will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the Constitution and freedom of speech. However, he made it clear that Freedom of Speech should be well within the Constitutional rights and if someone tries to cross that it will not be tolerated.

CM Fadnavis made a statement in the state Assembly after Shiv Sena legislator Arjun Kaitkar raised the issue and protested against Kamra's referring to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as a “traitor” and demanded strong action against him. Khotkar demanded Kamra’s arrest and urged the government to find out the mastermind behind his remarks.

He (Kunal Kamra) targeted Dy CM Eknath Shinde in his low-grade comedy act... I want to tell Kunal Kamra that he should know that the people elected Eknath Shinde. Karma and others want to gain fame by creating controversy. Kamra should know that the 2024 elections have shown who is a traitor and who enjoys people’s respect and support. Kunal Kamra is not bigger than the public as everyone else knows that Eknath Shinde follows the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Opposition stands in favour of Kunal Kamra, someone tweeted in favour of Kunal Kamra. Have you (the opposition) given a 'Supari (contract)' to Kunal Kamra? Rahul Gandhi showed the book of Constitution and Kunal Kamra tweeted his photo similarly holding the Constitution. We like stand-up comedy and we watch it. Freedom of speech is there but it should be exercised within the limits of the Constitution,” said the Chief Minister.

“If someone makes such statements, action will be taken against them, we will not tolerate such things and comments in Maharashtra. They have taken a supari to disturb the health of Maharashtra. I assure you that strict action will be taken on Kunal Kamra and such comedians,” he said.

“Write poems on us, we will applaud. But if someone insults us by taking suprari, action will be taken. These things will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. No matter what happens, those who speak by taking supari to gain fame for no reason will have to be taught a lesson. We like stand-up comedy, and we also appreciate it. We have not left Allahabadia alone. If freedom is violated and we remain silent, we will not forgive the next generations. Strict legal action will be taken in this matter, no matter how much pressure anyone puts, action will be taken. We will not spare those who do things like insulting the standards of society, insulting the institutions of the country,” said CM Fadnavis.

He said such moves should be curbed to maintain trust in the country’s system. “These liberals or you can say urban naxals have a lone motive to disrespect our Constitution and judiciary. I assure you that strict action will be taken against Kunal Kamra and such comedians,” he said.

