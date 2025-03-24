Who is Tamim Iqbal's wife, Ayesha Siddiqui? Everything to Know About His Marriage and Kids

One of the best cricketers to have ever come out of Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal had a great career representing his country at the international level. After announcing retirement from cricket in early January this year, Tamim has been associated with multiple projects that keep him busy and occupied.

Like all retired cricketers, Tamim Iqbal has also associated himself with playing league cricket, and it was during one such local premier club match in Dhaka that he suffered a heart attack. If reports are to be believed, Tamim Iqbal experienced two attacks, and the second one was a massive one. The doctors are currently operating on him as fans across the world pray for his speedy recovery.

Who is Tamim Iqbal's wife, Ayesha Siddiqui?

Ayesha Siddiqui is Tamim Iqbal's wife, and the couple got married to each other in 2013. According to information gathered from local Bangladeshi daily, Tamim and Ayesha dated each other for quite a while before deciding to get hitched. The duo knew each other from childhood, and this was what strengthened their bond.

Ayesha was more interested in football than cricket. But, after falling in love with Tamim, Ayesha took a gradual interest in the sport and started following it quite religiously. Three years after getting married, Ayesha and Tamim welcomed their first child in 2016. They named their son Mohammad Arham Iqbal.

In 2019, the Bangladeshi star couple welcomed their second child, a girl named Alishaba Iqbal Khan. On Ayesha's Instagram, she shared abundant pictures of their family time with kids and her husband, Tamim. Besides taking care of their sweet family, Ayesha's passion for baking turned her into an entrepreneur as well. She had started a bakery named Goloso.