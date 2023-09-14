Central Cordoba, Gimnasia hold out in Argentina's top flight

Buenos Aires, Sep 14 (IANS) Central Cordoba rose to fourth in Group B of Argentina's Primera Division with a 1-0 away victory over Sarmiento.

Midfielder Brian Farioli gave his side the lead just after the half hour by combining with Cristian Ocampos before firing a long-range effort into the bottom left corner, reports Xinhua.

The visitors had just 40 per cent of possession and completed almost 200 fewer passes than their rivals but survived to secure their second win in four games.

Meanwhile, Gimnasia registered their first win of the new season as they came from behind to overcome Velez Sarsfield 2-1 at home.

Brian Romero put the visitors ahead in the 41st minute before Cristian Tarragona and Matias Abaldo scored in quick succession for Gimnasia.

