CBI will raid Manish Sisodia’s house in next few days: Kejriwal’s startling claim

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made some startling and sensational claims about 'imminent' CBI raids on the premises of his close aide and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Taking to his social media handle X, Kejriwal claimed that reliable sources have confirmed that Manish Sisodia will face raids by CBI sleuths in the next few days at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He claimed that the BJP was frustrated and rattled with the AAP’s model of growth in the national Capital and hence was resorting to such ‘devious’ ways to score political points.

"I had said a few days ago that Delhi CM Atishi ji would be arrested and some AAP leaders would be raided. According to reliable sources, there will be a CBI raid on Manish Sisodia's house in the next few days. The BJP is losing the Delhi elections. These arrests and raids are the result of their frustration," wrote the AAP supremo on X.

In the same breath, he declared that his party was a staunchly honest outfit and the Centre and its agencies will once again find nothing damning, like in previous instances.

“So far, they have not found anything against us, they will not find anything in the future either. The AAP is a staunchly honest party,” Kejriwal asserted.

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested over alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor excise policy. He was raided by the CBI in August 2022 and charged with facilitating graft in the now-defunct policy. The AAP had dismissed the charges, calling it witch-hunt by the Centre.

Kejriwal, last month, had raised apprehensions about Delhi CM Atishi’s arrest in a fake transport case as he claimed that the BJP was rattled by the AAP's announcement of welfare initiatives like the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and' Sanjeevani Yojana'.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that multiple Central agencies like the ED and CBI and the Income Tax department were given ‘instructions from the top’ to arrest the Chief Minister and raid AAP leaders.

