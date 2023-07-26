CBI recovers Rs 1 cr during raid in crypto fraud case

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said they recently conducted searches at different places on the premises of the accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to Crypto fraud and recovered Rs one crore.During searches, a cash of Rs one crore was recovered from the premises of the accused, Sahil Pal.

The CBI said that a case was registered on May 11 against Delhi-based accused involved in Crypto fraud.

"It was alleged that the accused have been impersonating as Government Officials of Canada, utilizing this facade to execute their fraudulent activities.

"Their modus operandi involved providing fake technical support consultation to unsuspecting victims and then coercing them into transferring cryptocurrency funds. These ill-gotten cryptocurrency assets were subsequently routed through multiple crypto wallets, ultimately ending up in the perpetrators' own crypto accounts," said the official.

Further investigation in the case was on, the official added.

