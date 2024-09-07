Carlos Sainz holds no grudges after Williams switch, says ‘I'll always be a Ferrari driver’

Monza, Sep 7 (IANS) Lewis Hamilton’s unexpected switch to Ferrari created a ripple effect which shook the 2025 Formula 1 drivers grid. Unfortunately, due to the move, Carlos Sainz had to vacate his seat at Ferrari and after months of rumours, the Spaniard announced he would be joining Williams on a multi-year deal.

Following his final Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver, Sainz claimed that even though his time with the Red Brigade may be coming to an end, he will always be a Ferrari driver.

“There are many examples in the grid or in the past where every time there’s been a Ferrari driver that obviously has had also success, but also a good relationship with the tifosi, has then been remembered and has been treated really well from the tifosi all around the world, wherever they go,” Sainz said to The Athletic.

“I do believe that’s my case also. That’s why I’ve always said that once you’re a Ferrari driver, you’re always a Ferrari driver. No one can take that away from you. I’ve had the pleasure of doing it for the last four years, and yeah, I’m gonna enjoy it as much as I can,” he added.

Sainz made the switch from McLaren’s papaya orange to Ferrari’s Tifosi red in 2021 and has gone on to win three races for the team in four years. Despite an untimely end to his career at the team, Sainz went on to state that there are no ‘hard feelings’ towards any party involved in the move.

“The fact that I’m leaving at the end of the year, I think there is nothing really that is wrong with me and Ferrari. A seven-time world champion happened to want to come to Ferrari in the last years of his career, and I had to move aside and to obviously leave my space to Lewis. I have no hard feelings regarding that,” he added.

