Canada-based gangster Dalla’s aide held in Punjab: DGP

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) Delivering another blow to Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla’s network, Punjab’s Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, in a joint operation with Mansa police, have solved the grenade attack case with the arrest of key accused Shimla Singh, who hurled the grenade at a petrol pump, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The development came less than 72 hours after the arrest of two shooters -- Anmolpreet Singh and Navjot Singh -- for their alleged involvement in the murder of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, alias Bhodi, who was also killed at the behest of terrorist Dalla on October 9.

As per information, on the night of October 26, a hand-grenade attack was carried out in Mansa. Following the explosion, the owner of the petrol pump had also received a threatening call from a foreign mobile number, wherein the caller claimed responsibility for the attack and demanded extortion of Rs 5 crore.

DGP Yadav said accused Shimla Singh, while confessing his role in the grenade attack, has disclosed he obtained the grenade from Garhshankar on instructions of terrorist Dalla.

"Preliminary investigations have also revealed that accused Shimla Singh had also provided logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau murder incident," he said.

The DGP said the accused had also previously been involved in various criminal activities and in April 2023, the police had pre-empted his plans to target an Uttrakhand-based person when he was arrested along with three pistols.

Further investigations are ongoing to expose further links in the conspiracy and more arrests are likely, he added.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Singh Meena said following the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case. AIG Avneet Kaur Sidhu said teams jointly arrested accused Shimla Singh from Khokhar Road in Mansa.

