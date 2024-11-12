'Power-hungry' MVA’s defeat sure in Maharashtra: HM Amit Shah

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the “power-hungry” Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is sure to be defeated again as the people of Maharashtra are with the MahaYuti led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the poll rally for BJP nominees Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East and Ram Kadam from Ghatkopar West and also other MahaYuti candidates from the adjoining seats, Amit Shah said: “I have come to Ghatkopar after touring the entire Maharashtra. Today, I want to tell you the results of the Assembly elections. MahaYuti government is going to be formed and the Aghadi will be wiped out.”

The Home Minister said that last Sunday he released the BJP’s Sankalp Patra-2024 and on the same day Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released the MVA’s manifesto.

“Just a few days before that, Kharge told Congress to make such promises that they can be fulfilled. Even the Congress national president does not trust the promises made by the party,” he taunted.

“A few days ago, the Congress party proposed that Article 370 be brought back in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Baba not only you but even your generations cannot bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Home Minister warned.

He further stated that the Centre recently introduced a bill to amend the Waqf Board.

“A few days ago in the Congress-ruled Karnataka entire villages were declared Waqf property but after the amendment, your land cannot be taken as Waqf property,” he said.

The Home Minister also slammed the Congress party for proposing a 10 per cent reservation for the Muslim community.

“Recently a delegation of Ulemas met the Congress state president and submitted a representation demanding that Muslims should get 10 per cent reservation. Already a 50 per cent reservation limit in the country and if Congress wants to give reservations to Muslims then someone’s quota will have to be cut. Congress will cut the reservation of OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis and give it to their vote bank,” he alleged.

“Our constitution does not allow reservation based on religion. Today, I leave after telling the people of Ghatkopar that Rahul Baba and company may try however hard they want, we will protect the reservation of OBCs, Dalits and tribals,” the Home Minister said.

