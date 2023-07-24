Cambodian PM's party claims landslide victory in general election

Phnom Penh, July 24 (IANS) The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen claimed a landslide victory in the general election, a party spokesman said.

Though official results had yet to be announced, CPP spokesman Sok Eysan confirmed the results on Sunday evening, saying that this marked another great success for the CPP.

"We have won a landslide victory in this election, but we have not yet calculated the number of seats we have gained," he told Xinhua news agency.

"This truly reflects people's confidence in the CPP's leadership."

A total of 18 political parties contested the election, which was held once every five years to elect 125 lawmakers for the National Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Election Committee was still counting results from across the country on Sunday evening, as official ones will be released on August 9.

Sunday's election was the country's seventh since 1993.

In the previous general election held in 2018, the CPP won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

The CPP has ruled the Southeast Asian nation since 1979.

