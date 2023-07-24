Pakistan's northwest province witnesses 666 terrorist attacks in 1 yr: Report

Islamabad, July 24 (IANS) Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province witnessed 666 terrorist attacks in one year, said a report from police.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police report on Sunday, the figure includes 382 gun attacks, 107 grenade blasts, 145 explosions by improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 15 rocket attacks, 15 suicide bombings and two car bomb attacks during the period from June 18, 2022, to June 18, 2023.

The police added that the North Waziristan tribal district of the province bordering Afghanistan was the worst-hit region where terrorists conducted 140 militant activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police report did not reveal how many people lost their lives and sustained injuries during these attacks.

