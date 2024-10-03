Buttler returns as England name three uncapped players for white-ball tour of West Indies

London, Oct 3 (IANS) Skipper Jos Buttler will return from a calf injury to lead England's white-ball teams while leg-spinner Jafer Chohan will be hoping to make his debut on the tour of West Indies later this month. Buttler had missed the limited-overs series against Australia, where England levelled the T20Is and narrowly lost the ODIs. Phil Salt and Harry Brook had led the T20I and ODI sides respectively in his absence.

Also named in the squad is uncapped leg-spinner Jafer Chohan, who has played 23 T20s but is yet to make his List A debut. John Turner and Dan Mousley are the other uncapped players. Though the duo were part of the Australia series, they did not get a game.

A 14-player squad has been named, and two players from the Test squad in Pakistan will be added. The choice of these two players for the white-ball squad in the Caribbean will be determined after the selection for the third Test in Rawalpindi, which begins on October 24.

England will play West Indies Men in three ODIs and five T20Is from October 31.

England limited-overs squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Fixtures

1st ODI: West Indies v England; Antigua, Oct 31

2nd ODI: West Indies v England; Antigua, Nov 2

3rd ODI: West Indies v England; Barbados, Nov 6

1st T20I: West Indies v England; Barbados, No 9

2nd T20I: West Indies v England; Barbados, Nov 10

3rd T20I: West Indies v England; St Lucia, Nov 14

4th T20I: West Indies v England; St Lucia, Nov 16

5th T20I: West Indies v England; St Lucia, Nov 17

