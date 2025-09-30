YouTube Premium Lite India: Price, Benefits, and How It Differs from Premium

Google-owned YouTube has rolled out a new low-cost subscription option, YouTube Premium Lite, in the Indian market. Priced at ₹89 per month, the plan offers users ad-free viewing on most videos, making it a budget-friendly alternative to the standard Premium subscription.

In a blog post announcing the launch, the company said:

“Today we'll begin expanding our Premium Lite pilot to users in India. Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free. This expansion comes as YouTube Music and Premium reaches over 125 million subscribers, including trials globally.”

YouTube Premium Lite: What’s Included

Works across phones, laptops, and TVs.

Offers an ad-free experience for most videos.

Ads may still appear on Shorts, music content, and during search or browsing.

Designed to provide flexible, affordable options for Indian viewers.

YouTube says the nationwide rollout is currently underway and will be fully available in the coming weeks.

YouTube Premium Lite vs YouTube Premium

Here’s how the two plans compare:

Premium Lite (₹89/month): Ad-free viewing on most videos. Does not include YouTube Music, offline downloads, or background play.

Ad-free viewing on most videos. Does not include YouTube Music, offline downloads, or background play. Premium (₹149/month): Includes ad-free viewing, YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background play.

With the launch of Premium Lite, YouTube aims to cater to India’s diverse audience by offering more choices at different price points, ensuring smoother viewing experiences with fewer interruptions.