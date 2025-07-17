Who Is Kuok Hui Kwong? New Shangri-La CEO, Her Salary, Family & Link to Malaysia’s Richest Man

Kuok Hui Kwong, 47, daughter of Malaysia’s richest man Robert Kuok Hocknien, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Shangri-La Asia. She will officially take charge on August 1, the luxury hotel group confirmed in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Career Trajectory

Kuok Hui Kwong has been a key figure in the company’s leadership for several years. She has served as Executive Director since June 2016 and as Chairperson since January 2017. Her appointment as CEO comes after the resignation of Lim Beng Chi in 2022. While Lim stepped down from the top post, he continues to serve as a non-executive director.

Educational Background, Compensation & Shareholding

An alumna of Harvard University, Kwong brings both academic rigor and corporate experience to her new role. According to the exchange filing, she will receive an annual salary of HK$576,000 (approximately US$73,376), along with eligibility for a discretionary bonus and pension.

She also holds a more than 5% stake in Kerry Group, a significant shareholder of Shangri-La Asia.

Personal Life

Kwong is married to Bryan Gaw and the couple has two sons. She is the sixth of eight children of billionaire tycoon Robert Kuok Hocknien.

About Shangri-La Asia

Established with a single hotel in Singapore in 1971, Shangri-La Asia now operates more than 100 properties worldwide under four brands: Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN, and Traders.

In 2024, the company reported revenue of US$2.19 billion, a 2% increase from the previous year. However, net profit fell by 12.3% year-on-year to US$161.4 million, mainly due to weaker performances in mainland China, Singapore, and the UK, despite strong recovery in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Who is Kuok Hui Kwong's father? What’s His Net Worth

Kwong's father Robert Kuok Hocknien is a Malaysian business magnate, investor and philanthropist based in Hong Kong since 1973. The 101-year-old's net worth was estimated at US$11.4 billion, as per Forbes 2025.

His wealth comes from the Kuok Group conglomerate and its diverse array of businesses in foodstuffs, agriculture, hospitality, and real estate.