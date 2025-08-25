Vikram Solar IPO Allotment Out, GMP Today; Listing August 26, 2025

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Vikram Solar Limited, a leading solar photovoltaic modules manufacturer, opened for subscription between August 19 and August 21, 2025. The issue witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving bids for 2,47.81 crore shares against the offer size of 4.53 crore shares, translating into a subscription of 54.63 times.

IPO Allotment & Listing

The share allotment for Vikram Solar IPO was finalized on Friday, August 22, 2025. Investors who received allotment are now eagerly waiting for the company’s debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Grey Market Premium (GMP) as it indicates the possible listing gains.

Vikram Solar IPO GMP & Listing Price Prediction

In the grey market, Vikram Solar shares are trading at ₹373 apiece, which is ₹41 higher than the upper price band of ₹332 per share. This suggests that the IPO may list at a 12.35% premium over the issue price.

How to Check Vikram Solar IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their allotment status through the following methods:

1. Via Registrar (MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.)

Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page.

Select Vikram Solar Limited from the dropdown list.

Choose one option: PAN number / Application number / DP Client ID (NSDL/CDSL).

Enter details, complete captcha, and click Submit.

Your allotment status will appear on the screen.

2. Via BSE Website

Visit the BSE IPO Allotment page.

Select Equity under issue type.

Choose Vikram Solar Limited from the dropdown.

Enter Application Number or PAN.

Click Search to view allotment status.

Vikram Solar IPO Details

Issue Size: Fresh issue of 4.52 crore shares worth ₹1,500 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares aggregating ₹579.37 crore.

Price Band: ₹315 – ₹332 per share.

Lot Size: 45 shares (Minimum investment: ₹14,940 at upper band).

Anchor Investment: Raised ₹620.81 crore on August 18, with 1.87 crore shares allotted. Half of these will be under a 30-day lock-in, and the rest for 90 days.

Utilization of Funds: Capital expenditure for Phase-I (₹769.73 crore) and Phase-II (₹595.21 crore) projects, and general corporate purposes.

Lead Manager: JM Financial.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Company Financials

For FY25, Vikram Solar reported:

Revenue: ₹3,459.53 crore (up 37% YoY)

Net Profit: ₹139.83 crore (up 75% YoY)

Promoter Holding Post-Issue: To reduce from 77.64% to 63.11%.

