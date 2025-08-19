Updated I-T Return in Income Tax 2025: Complete Guide for Taxpayers

On August 16, the Income Tax Department released updated Excel tools to make it easier to file revised ITR-3 and ITR-4 returns for the assessment years 2021-22 and 2022-23. This follows the earlier release of equivalent utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-2, simplifying the procedure for people wanting to revise or update their tax filings.

Introduced in 2022, the updated return program allows taxpayers to alter their income tax returns within 24 months of the end of the relevant assessment year. In a noteworthy move, this window has been extended to 48 months beginning in 2025, giving taxpayers more time.

An updated return, as defined in sections 139(8A) and 140B of the Income Tax Act, allows taxpayers to voluntarily modify returns by paying any additional taxes owed. This effort seeks to encourage compliance and decrease conflicts by enabling corrections for up to four years following the assessment year.

There are numerous instances in which filing an updated return is necessary or advantageous, such as if the initial return was never filed. Another factor to evaluate is whether the previously filed return had errors such as incorrect income reporting, misclassification of income headings, or invalid claims for carried forward losses, unabsorbed depreciation, or tax credits.

This fix is also utilized when the applicable tax rate was incorrectly applied. However, revised returns cannot be submitted if the initial return revealed no taxable income or loss. Furthermore, this applies in cases where the revised return either reduces the total tax liability or increases the rebate owed. If a search, seizure, or prosecution procedure is currently underway against the taxpayer, the revised return cannot be filed.

If a notification under section 148A has been issued, amended returns may be filed 36 months after the assessment year ends. One significant limitation to consider is that taxpayers cannot move between the old and new tax systems when filing an amended return. This means that the tax regime selected in the initial return must remain unchanged.