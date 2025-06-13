TruJet Plans Comeback with ₹200 Crore Investment, 600 New Hires

Three years after suspending its operations, low-cost airline TruJet is set to take to the skies again.

According to reports, TruJet—previously known as Turbo Megha Airways—is working to restart its services. Company MD Umesh Vankayalapati said they have approached the Civil Aviation Ministry, seeking approval to resume operations with the help of new investors.

Stating that the Central Government has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) after elaborate discussions, Umesh added that the company must now get its Air Operator Permit (AOP) renewed from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The renewal process could take up to 180 days.

As per initial plans, an investment of ₹200 crore will be made, and 600 employees will be hired. The TruJet MD explained that the management is considering resuming operations in November with Airbus A320 aircraft, once the AOP is renewed.

While Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad served as its previous hub, the company is now considering shifting its hub to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The first flight is likely to operate from Visakhapatnam to one of the following cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad.

Additionally, Umesh mentioned that TruJet is planning to acquire an ATR turboprop aircraft to operate under the UDAN scheme and boost regional connectivity.

Why Did TruJet Suspend Operations?

Founded in 2013, the low-cost airline operated regional flights under India’s UDAN scheme between 2015 and 2022. It served over 20 destinations, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Aurangabad, Goa, and Bengaluru.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 severely impacted the aviation and hospitality sectors due to widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions.

In 2021, US-based aviation firm Interups Inc., led by Laxmi Prasad, announced plans to acquire a majority stake in TruJet. However, the deal faced regulatory and operational hurdles, and TruJet’s financial troubles persisted. Eventually, it ceased operations in February 2022.

Who Owns TruJet?

TruJet was originally promoted by Turbo Megha Airways Pvt. Ltd., backed by Telugu film actor Ram Charan Teja, who was an early investor and brand ambassador. The majority stake was held by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).