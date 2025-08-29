Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: Check the Full List of Market Closures

September 2025 stands out for stock traders and investors as it has no weekday trading holidays on India’s major stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, apart from regular weekends. This uninterrupted trading period gives market participants extra time to analyze portfolios, develop strategies, and adjust positions within a smooth trading week. For those tracking the markets, September provides the cleanest trading calendar of the year.

What Are NSE & BSE?

NSE (National Stock Exchange of India): Established in 1992, NSE is one of India’s largest stock exchanges. It revolutionized the market with electronic trading and is widely known for the Nifty 50 index, which tracks the performance of 50 leading companies.

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange): Founded in 1875, BSE is Asia’s oldest stock exchange. It is recognized for the Sensex index, which reflects the performance of 30 large, well-established companies across key sectors.

How to Plan Your Trades in September 2025

With no weekday holidays in September, traders and investors can take advantage of uninterrupted market activity:

Active traders can benefit from stable intraday volumes.

Long-term investors can focus on in-depth research and portfolio rebalancing.

Spread-out strategies across the month help avoid liquidity crunches and provide consistent market participation.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

While September is free of weekday closures, traders should plan ahead for the remaining stock market holidays in 2025:

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Monday): Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Balipratipada Holiday

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Holiday (Muhurat trading session in the evening)

October 27 (Monday): Govardhan Puja

October 28 (Tuesday): Bhai Dooj

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

Traders should especially watch out for Diwali week, when multiple consecutive holidays can impact liquidity, settlement cycles, and trading volumes.