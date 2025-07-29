Silver Price Outlook 2025: Right Time to Buy? Experts Predict 15–20% Returns

Silver prices have surged to a 14-year high in recent months, driven by rising demand, supply shortages, and global geopolitical tensions, including tariff wars and conflicts. Traditionally, gold has been the go-to safe-haven asset during uncertain times, but silver is now emerging as a powerful contender in investor portfolios.

According to a new report by wealth advisory firm Client Associates (CA), silver could deliver 15–20% returns over the next 12–24 months, thanks to a persistent supply-demand mismatch and growing industrial consumption.

Silver’s Evolving Role in Investor Portfolios

The report, titled The Investment Case for Silver, highlights how the white metal is transitioning from a mere store of value to a modern asset class with applications in high-growth industries such as solar power, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and 5G technology.

“Silver is no longer just a precious metal—it is a modern asset class backed by industrial relevance and historical trust,” said Nitin Aggarwal, Director – Investment Research and Advisory at CA.

He further noted that silver’s unique ability to offer both tactical alpha and portfolio diversification makes it a crucial component in the current market environment.

Demand-Supply Mismatch Continues

While overall silver demand slightly dipped in 2024, industrial usage hit a record high for the fourth consecutive year, growing 3.6% year-on-year. Supply, however, has failed to match the pace, resulting in a deficit of nearly 149 million ounces—a trend that is expected to continue into 2025.

The report also points out that silver remains undervalued compared to gold. The current gold-silver ratio is around 90, significantly higher than the historical average of 68, suggesting that silver has more room to appreciate.

A Strategic Diversifier

Silver’s low correlation with Indian equities (0.21 with the Sensex) and moderate correlation with gold (0.72) make it a valuable diversification tool for investors. Over the long term, gold and silver returns tend to align, but silver offers higher short-term return potential—albeit with increased volatility and sharper drawdowns.

How to Invest in Silver

For investors interested in gaining exposure to silver, the report recommends the following options:

Silver ETFs – Ideal for investors with Demat accounts and shorter investment horizons, offering a cost-efficient and tax-advantaged route.

Silver ETF Fund-of-Funds (FoFs) – Suitable for larger allocations and longer holding periods, these funds offer greater liquidity and convenience without the need for a Demat account.

As silver continues to gain momentum, industry experts believe it could become an indispensable part of balanced portfolios, delivering both monetary resilience and industrial relevance in the years ahead.