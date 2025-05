May 2025 Bank Holidays Full List: 13 Days Bank Closures This Month

If you need to visit the bank in May 2025, it’s good to plan ahead. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 13 bank holidays for the month. These holidays include regular weekly offs, national holidays, and local or regional celebrations.

Bank holidays in India are scheduled as per RBI’s guidelines, under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Some holidays apply nationwide, while others are specific to certain cities or states.

Here’s a quick look at all the bank holidays across India for May 2025:

List of Bank Holidays – May 2025

May 1 (Thursday) – Labour Day

Banks closed in: Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad (A.P. & T.S.), Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram

May 4 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Banks closed: Nationwide

May 7 (Wednesday) – Panchayat Election 2025

Banks closed in: Guwahati

May 9 (Friday) – Rabindranath Tagore’s Birthday

Banks closed in: Kolkata

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

Banks closed: Nationwide

May 11 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Banks closed: Nationwide

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

Banks closed in: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar

May 16 (Friday) – State Day

Banks closed in: Gangtok

May 18 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Banks closed: Nationwide

May 24 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

Banks closed: Nationwide

May 25 (Sunday) – Weekly Holiday

Banks closed: Nationwide

May 26 (Monday) – Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday

Banks closed in: Agartala

May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks closed in: Shimla