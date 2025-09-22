India’s GST 2.0 Starts Today: How It Impacts Households and Businesses

GST 2.0, India’s next-generation Goods and Services Tax reform, comes into effect on Monday, September 22, aiming to simplify the country’s tax system and reduce financial strain on households, businesses, and farmers. Introduced ahead of the festive season, the overhaul promises lower costs on essentials, greater support for manufacturing, and improved access to healthcare and insurance.

Key Highlights of GST 2.0

1. Simplified Two-Slab Tax Structure

The GST system has been streamlined from four rates (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to just two slabs: 5% and 18%. Essentials, daily-use items, and household goods mostly fall under the lower 5% slab or zero GST, while luxury and sin goods attract a 40% rate.

2. Life Insurance Premiums GST-Free

All individual life insurance policies, including term plans, ULIPs, and endowments, are now exempt from GST. Even reinsurance on these policies falls under the exemption, making financial protection more affordable for Indian families.

3. Lower Prices on Daily Essentials

Household essentials such as soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, tableware, and bicycles now attract just 5% GST. Packaged foods like namkeens, sauces, pasta, chocolates, coffee, and preserved meat see a rate reduction from 12–18% to 5%.

Indian breads now fall under 5% or nil GST.

FMCG giants like Dabur, HUL, Nestlé, ITC, and Amul have already cut prices on items including juices, chocolates, baby diapers, and biscuits.

4. Affordable Healthcare and Medicines

Life-saving drugs and critical medical supplies now attract 0%–5% GST, improving access to healthcare. Medical devices, spectacles, and diagnostic kits also see reduced rates.

Finance Ministry note: Medicines are taxed at 5% (not fully exempt) to allow manufacturers to claim input tax credit, keeping production costs manageable.

5. Cheaper Consumer Durables

Electronics like TVs over 32 inches, air conditioners, and dishwashers now face 18% GST instead of 28%, making home appliances more affordable and supporting domestic manufacturing.

6. Housing and Construction Benefits

GST on cement, marble, granite, and other building materials has been reduced from 12–28% to 5–18%, lowering construction costs and benefiting home buyers and real estate projects.

7. Auto Sector Relief

Two-wheelers, small cars, and auto parts now attract 18% GST, down from 28%, reducing consumer costs and boosting India’s automotive manufacturing and exports.

8. Support for Farmers and Agriculture

GST on farm machinery, irrigation equipment, bio-pesticides, and fertiliser inputs has been slashed to 5%, lowering farming costs, promoting sustainable practices, and encouraging domestic production.

9. Services Sector Gets a Boost

Services like hotel stays (up to ₹7,500/day), gyms, salons, and yoga classes now fall under 5% GST, making wellness and tourism more affordable while promoting employment.

Impact on Prices

Leading FMCG companies have revised their MRPs under GST 2.0:

Dabur : Real Juice 1L – ₹130 → ₹122; Chyawanprakash 900g – ₹475 → ₹440; Dabur Red toothpaste – ₹153 → ₹135.

: Real Juice 1L – ₹130 → ₹122; Chyawanprakash 900g – ₹475 → ₹440; Dabur Red toothpaste – ₹153 → ₹135. Nestle: Maggi 600g – ₹120 → ₹116; Nescafé Gold – ₹855 → ₹755.

Maggi 600g – ₹120 → ₹116; Nescafé Gold – ₹855 → ₹755. Amul: Butter and ghee prices reduced.

Butter and ghee prices reduced. Procter & Gamble: Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pampers – revised MRPs.

Why GST 2.0 Matters

This landmark reform is designed to:

Increase affordability for consumers

Boost consumption and stimulate demand

Support domestic manufacturing

Enhance household financial security via exemptions on insurance and healthcare

By simplifying the tax structure and lowering costs, GST 2.0 aims to create a more transparent, efficient system that benefits everyone and strengthens India’s economic growth.