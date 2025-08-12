Top 10 Most Valuable Family Businesses in India: Ambanis, Birlas, Jindals in Hurun India List 2025

With a valuation of ₹28.2 lakh crore, the Ambani family has topped the 2025 Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list for the second consecutive year. Their valuation equals roughly one-twelfth of India’s GDP.

Headed by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries—founded in 1957—began in the energy sector and has since expanded into retail and digital services, playing a pivotal role in shaping India’s industrial and consumer landscape.

The Kumar Mangalam Birla family rose to second place with a valuation of ₹6.5 lakh crore, up sharply from ₹1.1 lakh crore last year. Led by Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Aditya Birla Group is a major force in the cement and cement products industry.

In third place, the Jindal family registered a valuation of ₹5.7 lakh crore, a gain of ₹1 lakh crore. Under Sajjan Jindal’s leadership, JSW Steel has grown into one of India’s largest steel producers, strengthening the country’s infrastructure and industrial base.

Collectively, the top three family businesses are valued at $471 billion (₹40.4 lakh crore)—an increase of ₹4.6 lakh crore, equivalent to the GDP of the Philippines.

The Bajaj family ranked fourth with ₹5.6 lakh crore, led by Sanjiv Bajaj through Bajaj Finserv’s financial services operations. In fifth place, the Mahindra family, headed by Anand Mahindra, posted a valuation of ₹5.4 lakh crore with a diversified portfolio spanning automobiles and beyond.

The Nadar family, led by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, took sixth place with ₹4.7 lakh crore via HCL Technologies, a major IT services firm. At seventh, the Murugappa family—through Cholamandalam Investment & Finance, led by Vellayan Subbiah—stood at ₹2.9 lakh crore.

The Premji family, with Wipro under Rishad Premji, followed in eighth at ₹2.8 lakh crore. The Anil Agarwal family debuted ninth with ₹2.9 lakh crore via Hindustan Zinc, while the Dani, Choksi, and Vakil families of Asian Paints, chaired by R. Seshasayee, rounded out the top ten at ₹2.2 lakh crore.