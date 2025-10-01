HCL’s Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India’s Richest Woman

HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged as India’s richest woman, with a net worth of Rs 2.84 lakh crore. This was revealed in the 14th edition of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, released by M3M India in collaboration with the Hurun Research Institute.

The milestone is significant as it marks the first time a woman has entered the Top 3 of the M3M Hurun India Rich List.

According to the report, Mukesh Ambani and family reclaimed the top spot as India’s richest, with a wealth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore. Close behind is Gautam Adani's family, with assets worth Rs 8.15 lakh crore. The report highlights the shifting dynamics of India’s wealth creation. India now has over 350 billionaires, a six-fold jump since the list began 13 years ago. Collectively, their net worth is Rs 167 lakh crore—almost half of India’s GDP.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Apart from being named India’s richest woman in 2025, Roshni Nadar Malhotra had earlier made history as the first woman to head a listed IT firm in India.

A business leader and philanthropist, she is the Chairperson of HCL Technologies, a global IT services giant.

Daughter of HCL Founder Shiv Nadar, she began her career in media before joining HCL Technologies in 2009. Within a year, she became CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding entity of HCL Group. In July 2020, she succeeded her father as Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

Under her leadership, HCL expanded worldwide, including a $1.8 billion acquisition of IBM’s software products. She advocates responsible AI adoption and workforce transformation, focusing on augmenting jobs instead of eliminating them.

The Hurun report noted that her achievement reflects the intergenerational rise of tech-driven wealth.

Young Blood on the Hurun List

The 2025 list also celebrates India’s youngest wealth creators. At 31, Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas became India’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore.

Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest entrant, followed by co-founder Aadit Palicha (23).

Beyond business, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan entered the billionaire club for the first time, with wealth valued at Rs 12,490 crore.