Diwali 2025: What Is Muhurat Trading? Meaning, Timings, and Full Details

As India gears up to celebrate Diwali 2025, the country’s stock markets will take part in one of their most cherished traditions — Muhurat Trading. Though regular market activity will remain closed for the day, both the NSE and BSE will open their platforms for a brief, auspicious trading window on October 21, 2025.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) circular, this year’s Muhurat Trading will begin at 1:45 PM and conclude at 2:45 PM. Investors will be allowed to modify trades until 2:55 PM, and all transactions executed during this session will be settled in the same manner as normal trades.

What Is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a special, symbolic one-hour trading session held every year on Diwali. It marks the beginning of the new Hindu Samvat year, signifying a fresh start for traders and investors. The term ‘Muhurat’ refers to an auspicious time in Hindu tradition, believed to bring success and prosperity.

On this day, many investors make small, meaningful trades to welcome financial growth for the coming year. The session blends faith, tradition, and finance, as traders perform Lakshmi Puja before placing their trades — seeking the Goddess of Wealth’s blessings for prosperity.

How and When Did It Begin?

The tradition of Muhurat Trading has been a part of Dalal Street’s festive spirit for several decades. It originated from the belief that starting financial activities during this sacred time ushers in good fortune. Over the years, it has evolved into an annual celebration where investors, brokers, and institutions come together — not just to trade, but to celebrate optimism and renewal in the markets.

NSE Muhurat Trading Schedule for Diwali 2025

The NSE has released the detailed schedule for Muhurat Trading on October 21, 2025, as follows:

Block Deal Session: 1:15 PM – 1:30 PM

Pre-Open Session: 1:30 PM – 1:45 PM (random close between 1:37 PM and 1:38 PM)

Normal Market Session: 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM

Special Pre-Open Session (for IPO & relisted securities): 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM (random close between 2:05 PM and 2:15 PM)

Normal Market for Stocks in Special Pre-Open: 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM

Call Auction Illiquid Session: 1:50 PM – 2:35 PM (random close between 2:34 PM and 2:35 PM)

Closing Session: 2:55 PM – 3:05 PM

Trade Modification Cut-off Time: 1:45 PM – 3:15 PM

All transactions carried out during the Muhurat window will follow standard settlement rules, as confirmed by the exchange.

Why Muhurat Trading Matters

For India’s investing community, this one-hour session is more than just a trading opportunity — it’s a symbol of hope, faith, and prosperity. Traditionally, Sensex and Nifty have shown positive trends during the Muhurat session, reflecting the upbeat sentiment and optimism of market participants.

While trading volumes remain lower than usual, the festive enthusiasm is palpable. Many investors prefer buying fundamentally strong stocks or long-term investments, symbolizing a good beginning for the new Samvat year.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and Greetings