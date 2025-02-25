Airtel OTT Offer: Free Apple TV+ and Apple Music
Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apple to provide its customers with free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Under this partnership, Airtel users can enjoy Apple’s premium OTT content and music streaming services at no extra cost.
Who Can Avail the Offer?
- Airtel home WiFi users on recharge plans starting from ₹999 can enjoy Apple TV+ for free.
- Postpaid users with plans of ₹999 and above can also access Apple TV+ at no additional charge.
Apple Music will be available free for six months to all eligible Airtel customers, offering access to both Indian and international music.
What’s Included?
With Apple TV+, Airtel users can stream ad-free original web series and movies, including award-winning hits like:
- Ted Lasso
- Severance
- The Morning Show
- Silo
- Slow Horses
- Shrinking
Additionally, new movies like Wolves and The Gorge will also be available.
Extra Benefits for Broadband Users
Customers on Airtel WiFi plans priced at ₹1099, ₹1599, and ₹3999 will get:
Over 350 TV channels
High-speed internet (200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps, respectively)
Airtel already offers entertainment bundles with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. With this new Apple partnership, Airtel has further strengthened its position as one of India’s leading digital content providers.