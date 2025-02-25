Airtel OTT Offer: Free Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Feb 25, 2025, 15:36 IST
Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apple to provide its customers with free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Under this partnership, Airtel users can enjoy Apple’s premium OTT content and music streaming services at no extra cost.

Who Can Avail the Offer?

  • Airtel home WiFi users on recharge plans starting from ₹999 can enjoy Apple TV+ for free.
  • Postpaid users with plans of ₹999 and above can also access Apple TV+ at no additional charge.

Apple Music will be available free for six months to all eligible Airtel customers, offering access to both Indian and international music.

What’s Included?

With Apple TV+, Airtel users can stream ad-free original web series and movies, including award-winning hits like:

  • Ted Lasso
  • Severance
  • The Morning Show
  • Silo
  • Slow Horses
  • Shrinking

Additionally, new movies like Wolves and The Gorge will also be available.

Extra Benefits for Broadband Users

Customers on Airtel WiFi plans priced at ₹1099, ₹1599, and ₹3999 will get:

Over 350 TV channels

High-speed internet (200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps, respectively)

Airtel already offers entertainment bundles with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. With this new Apple partnership, Airtel has further strengthened its position as one of India’s leading digital content providers.


