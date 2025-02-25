Airtel OTT Offer: Free Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apple to provide its customers with free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Under this partnership, Airtel users can enjoy Apple’s premium OTT content and music streaming services at no extra cost.

Who Can Avail the Offer?

Airtel home WiFi users on recharge plans starting from ₹999 can enjoy Apple TV+ for free.

Postpaid users with plans of ₹999 and above can also access Apple TV+ at no additional charge.

Apple Music will be available free for six months to all eligible Airtel customers, offering access to both Indian and international music.

What’s Included?

With Apple TV+, Airtel users can stream ad-free original web series and movies, including award-winning hits like:

Ted Lasso

Severance

The Morning Show

Silo

Slow Horses

Shrinking

Additionally, new movies like Wolves and The Gorge will also be available.

Extra Benefits for Broadband Users

Customers on Airtel WiFi plans priced at ₹1099, ₹1599, and ₹3999 will get:

Over 350 TV channels

High-speed internet (200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps, respectively)

Airtel already offers entertainment bundles with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Disney+ Hotstar. With this new Apple partnership, Airtel has further strengthened its position as one of India’s leading digital content providers.