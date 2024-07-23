This Budget is an attempt to save NDA govt: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is an attempt to ‘save’ the NDA government.

“This budget by Nirmala Sitharaman is an attempt to save the NDA government at the Centre. It focuses solely on appeasing its crucial alliance partners from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

He said that the Budget has ignored states ruled by the INDIA bloc.

“I had pinned high hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The world is looking at India. Karnataka and Bengaluru have created a name for themselves on the global stage,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that he was hopeful that Nirmala Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka, would protect the interests of the state by allocating funds for infrastructure development and for pending projects.

“But nothing was been done by her for the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

