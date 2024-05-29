Bronny James to forego college eligibility and stay in the NBA draft

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Bronny James, son of the NBA’s all-time leading top scorer LeBron James, will be foregoing his college eligibility to stay in the NBA Draft according to his agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

"Bronny's [draft] range is wide, he's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is, it can be No. 1 or 58 -- [but] I do care about the plan, the development. The team's strategy, the opportunity and the financial commitment. That's why I'm not doing a two-way deal. Every team understands that," Bronny James’ agent Rich Paul told ESPN.

A two-way contract is usually offered to second-round and undrafted prospects. It limits players to four days on the NBA roster with the player having to spend the rest of the season in the G-League, the lower division. Each NBA team has three two-way contracts in addition to 15 regular roster spots.

Recent reports indicate that Bronny will be practising with the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers as part of their team workouts with both teams feigning interest in the 19-year-old guard.

LeBron has already stated that he would love to play with his son and with ‘The King’ running out of contract, he could decline his $51.4 million player option for 2024-25 and enter free agency. Whichever team lands Bronny could see one of the greatest of all time join them as well.

