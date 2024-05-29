Tearing Dr Ambedkar’s poster: BJP functionary files police complaint against Awhad

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) A BJP functionary has filed a complaint with the Raigad Superintendent of Police against NCP(SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad for allegedly tearing a poster of Dr BR Ambedkar.

BJP functionary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta in his complaint, has demanded Awhad’s immediate arrest, saying that it was an offence under Section 3 (t) (v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Awhad committed the atrocious and appalling act of tearing the poster of Dr Ambedkar who is a revered figure in the country. The said act was live on some electronic channels and this has hurt the feelings of a large number of people and particularly the people belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

“Nobody can ignore Dr Ambedkar for his vast contribution to Indian society. Dr Ambedkar’s photo being torn and thrown has hurt the people deeply both mentally and emotionally,’’ said Gupta in his complaint.

He has demanded that an FIR be registered against Awhad and action be taken in accordance with procedure duly established by law.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.