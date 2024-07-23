Brisbane Heat re-sign Max Bryant on two-year deal

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Brisbane Heat have re-signed Max Bryant on a two-year deal, following the departure of big-hitting opener Josh Brown to the Melbourne Renegades, the Big Bash League (BBL) club said on Tuesday.

Bryant, who debuted as an opening batter in 2018, has transitioned into a middle-order role and ranked third on the Heat's all-time run-scoring list with 1258 runs and trails only all-time leading BBL scorer Chis Lynn (3005) and 100-gamer Jimmy Peirson (1689).

"There were plenty of offers talked about, but I was keen to stay on with the boys. Winning the title last season after going so close the summer before is the highlight of my career to date. There's a lot of opportunities ahead for us as a club and I'm keen to make the most of them," said Bryant.

Newly appointed head coach Johan Botha said, "He is maturing into a very important player for the Heat. Highly versatile with his batting as required by the team's plans, a great strike rate against spin, a boundary-hitter against pace and a very effective part of our fielding armoury.

In addition to Bryant, the Heat have re-signed key title-winning teammates Michael Neser, Jimmy Pierson, and Xavier Bartlett. The club has also bolstered their squad by securing New Zealand journeyman Colin Munro as their direct overseas signing.

With the Heat holding picks 6, 14, 19, and 30 in the upcoming overseas player draft, they aim to add at least two more overseas players to their roster.

The defending champions are set to begin their title defense in BBL 14 against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG on December 18.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.