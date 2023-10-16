Brazil's Casemiro in doubt for World Cup qualifier against Uruguay

RIO de Janeiro, Oct 16 (IANS) Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could miss Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday because of an ankle sprain.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during Brazil's 1-1 draw with Venezuela last Thursday and was forced off the pitch in the 79th minute of the game in Cuiaba.

He has been unable to train normally since, prompting doubts over his availability for the clash against the Celeste at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Xinhua reports.

Should Casemiro fail to recover in time, Fluminense midfielder Andre or Flamengo's Gerson could be handed starting berths on Tuesday.

Brazil is currently second in the 10-team South American qualifying group with seven points from three games, two points behind Argentina. Uruguay is fourth, three points further back.

