Brazilian defender Adryelson returns to Lyon; Vasco da Gama show interest in David Luiz

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Dec 23 (IANS) Brazilian defender Adryelson has returned to Lyon after completing a four-month loan at Botafogo, the Brazilian Serie A club said. Adryelson rejoined Botafogo in September, eight months after leaving the Rio de Janeiro club to sign for Lyon. Both Lyon and Botafogo are owned by American businessman John Textor.

In his latest spell with Botafogo, Adryelson made 11 appearances and helped the club win the Copa Libertadores in addition to the Brazilian Serie A title, reports Xinhua.

"You came back to Botafogo as a man on a mission and you etched your name into our history. We are immensely proud of you," Botafogo said in a social media post.

Adryelson made just four first-team appearances in eight months for Lyon before his return to Botafogo.

Vasco in chase of David Luiz

Meanwhile, former Brazil international defender David Luiz could join Vasco da Gama after his release from Rio de Janeiro rival Flamengo, according to media reports in the South American country. Vasco is seeking to bolster its defense in the off-season and Luiz is at the top of the club's wishlist under new manager Fabio Carille, Globoesporte reported.

It added that the 37-year-old had also received offers from other clubs in Brazil and abroad.

Luiz made 132 appearances for Flamengo across all competitions after joining the club from Arsenal in September 2021. The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back endured a frustrating 2024 season as injuries and inconsistent form kept him to 23 league appearances out of a possible 38.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.