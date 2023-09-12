BPSC not to announce result of B-Ed pass candidates in teachers' recruitment exam

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) The dream of B-Ed aspirants to become government teachers may not become true in near future as Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Bihar Education department have jointly decided to stop the result of teacher recruitment examination of B-Ed pass candidates.

Around 3.9 lakh B-Ed pass candidates had applied for the primary level from classes 1 to 5 in the teacher recruitment examination held from August 24-26.

With this, only the candidates having Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) will be recruited in the 1.7 lakh posts in the Bihar government.

A meeting in this regard was held in Patna on Tuesday where BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad and State Education Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak unanimously decided to stop the result of B-Ed pass candidates.

Sources have said that BPSC will start recruitment of D El Ed pass candidates in the second phase of recruitment and its notification is expected in the first week of October this year.

In that notification, the post of six to eight class teachers is expected in large numbers.

The result of the recently concluded examination is expected from September 18-25.

