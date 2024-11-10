Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gilchrist backs Inglis for Test opening role against India

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) After Cricket Australia confirmed that Nathan McSweeney would open the batting in Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener, former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist questioned the selectors if they strayed from their "top six batters" policy and argued that Josh Inglis, who had been included as reserve batter, deserves his Test debut against India in Perth and open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.

On Sunday, Cricket Australia, while revealing the 13-man squad, confirmed that McSweeney would open the batting alongside Khawaja in the series opener on November 12.

McSweeney had never opened the batting at first-class level before this week’s Australia A match against India A at the MCG, while Inglis, who has cemented his spot in Australia’s white-ball teams, was named as reserve batter after a blistering start to his Sheffield Shield campaign, blasting 297 runs at an average 99.00 in two matches.

However, Gilchrist argued that Inglis should be considered among the country’s best six batters if the management sticks to their policy of six best batters playing in the Top 6.

"Inglis is in that squad as a reserve batter, which isn’t traditionally what Australia does in home conditions. I think McSweeney will open … but do they stick with the policy they had last year where we want our six best batters in Australia playing in the top six? Josh Inglis at the moment is in the six best batters in Australia. Do they break away from that policy? I think they will," Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

“If they stay with that policy, for me, I would say put (Inglis) at the top of the order. I don’t see it as too much of a challenge for him, he faces a new ball in white-ball cricket. I don’t see it as an issue.

"Nathan McSweeney’s a fine-looking player. They see that his game is a little bit more suitable for opening the batting, whereas Josh Inglis knows how to attack. Offence is probably his best form of defence, whereas McSweeney is perhaps the other way around, so he might be more suited to going in and facing the new ball.

"It will be interesting to see. I think (Inglis) is in the squad more as a genuine, all-round, versatile utility that can do a number of jobs," he added.

