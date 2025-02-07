Boman Irani recalls he never had the chance to meet or see his father

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani recently shared a deeply personal reflection on his own journey.

In a heartfelt post, the actor spoke about the absence of his father, a loss he carried for many years, and how life came full circle when he became a father himself. Boman expressed how the love of his sons and the joy of his grandchildren have shown him the true power of family, bringing him the connection and love he had longed for.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos featuring his family members, kids, and grandchildren. For the caption, Boman wrote, “Life has a way of shaping us through the relationships we have—or the ones we longed for but never got to experience.”

“I never had the chance to meet or see my father, and for the longest time, I carried the weight of an absence I could never fill. I never got the chance to know him, to learn from him, or to simply be his son. But life came full circle when I became a father myself. My sons gave me the love I once yearned for, and now, with my beautiful grandkids, I see the power of family in its purest form,” he added.

The post further read, “#TheMehtaBoys is a story that’s deeply personal to me. It explores the father-son bond—the love, the turmoil, and the unspoken emotions that pass through generations. Sometimes, the way we love is shaped by how we were loved, or how we weren’t. Parents aren’t perfect, but they carry their own histories, their own wounds, and their own silent struggles. This film took me over a decade to bring to life—from writing to producing to directing. It holds a piece of my soul, and today, I finally get to share it with you all. #TheMehtaBoys releases today on @primevideoin I hope you watch it, I hope it moves you, and most of all, I hope it reminds you to cherish the bonds you have. Family is everything. Love is everything.”

“The Mehta Boys,” directed by Boman Irani, also stars Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles.

The show is slated to premiere on 7th February on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.