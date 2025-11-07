Zarine Khan's Funeral: Hrithik Roshan's Beau Saba Azad Pays Respects in Emotional Moment!

Bollywood came together on Friday to bid a tearful farewell to Zarine Khan, the beloved matriarch of the Khan–Roshan family, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 81. The funeral, held in Mumbai, drew several familiar faces from the film fraternity, including Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad, who was seen offering condolences and standing by the family in their moment of grief.

Saba, who has been in a steady relationship with Hrithik for over two years, arrived to pay her respects to Hrithik’s former in-laws, reflecting the maturity and warmth she continues to share with the Roshan and Khan families.

Dressed in white and keeping a low profile, the actor-singer was seen joining others in mourning Zarine’s passing. Her presence drew attention from fans and the media alike, as it symbolised the closeness Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained even after their separation.

Among others who attended were Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jackie Shroff, each extending heartfelt support to Sussanne and Zayed Khan. The siblings, visibly emotional, stood together as friends and colleagues from across the industry offered condolences.

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, was widely admired for her elegance, grace, and dignified presence. Though she maintained a private life, she was a well-regarded figure in Mumbai’s social circles and an unwavering pillar for her family. Her passing marks the end of an era for the Khans, one of Bollywood’s most respected families.

Earlier, Sussanne Khan had shared an emotional post remembering her mother as her “greatest inspiration” and “guiding light,” which was met with an outpouring of love and sympathy from fans and celebrities alike.

As Bollywood bid its final goodbye, the gathering at Zarine Khan’s funeral reflected not just sorrow, but deep respect for a woman whose quiet strength and warmth touched many, both within and beyond the film industry.