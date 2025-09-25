Who is Sameer Wankhede? SRK's Son Aryan Khan's Old Foe Back in the Limelight

Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time for taking legal action against Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Wankhede has filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix, alleging that the show tarnishes his image by featuring a character resembling him in an unflattering light. He has sought ₹2 crore in damages and asked for the removal or alteration of the scenes in question.

Early Life and Career

Born on December 14, 1979, in Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede belongs to the 2008 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Over the years, he has served in multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Air Intelligence Unit, before taking charge as the zonal director of NCB Mumbai. Known for his strict and high-profile style of working, Wankhede has been involved in several big-ticket operations, including cases tied to Bollywood celebrities and other high-visibility figures. His reputation as a no-nonsense officer earned him both praise and controversy during his tenure.

Sameer Wankhede and The Aryan Khan Connection

Wankhede rose to national prominence in 2021 when he led the Mumbai cruise ship drugs raid that resulted in the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. Aryan’s arrest created a storm across India, dominating headlines for weeks. Although Aryan was eventually granted bail and later given a clean chit due to lack of evidence, the incident drew immense scrutiny on Wankhede’s role in the investigation.

Fast forward to 2025, Aryan Khan’s series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* has rekindled that link. Wankhede alleges that the Netflix show depicts a character with striking similarities to him, including a scene where the character makes an obscene gesture. He argues that such portrayal is not only defamatory but also undermines the integrity of anti-narcotics enforcement, especially while parts of the case remain under judicial consideration.

Personal Life

Away from his professional career, Wankhede leads a relatively private family life. He is married to Kranti Redkar, a Marathi actress and filmmaker. Together, they are parents to twin daughters. He also has a son from his first marriage. His parents are Gyandev Wankhede and Zaheda Wankhede, while his sister Yasmin is a practicing lawyer.

Wankhede’s defamation suit has sparked fresh debate about artistic freedom versus personal reputation. By challenging Aryan Khan’s show in court, he has reopened discussions about the 2021 cruise ship case and its long-lasting impact on both his career and Aryan Khan’s public image. The outcome of the case could set a significant precedent for how real-life figures are portrayed in fictionalised series on streaming platforms.

In many ways, Wankhede’s name has become inseparable from Aryan Khan’s legal troubles. Now, with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, that connection has entered yet another round of controversy but this time in the courtroom rather than the NCB office.