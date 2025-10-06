Who is Nafisa Ali? Veteran Bollywood Actress Embraces Cancer with No Hair Selfie

Veteran actress and former Miss India Nafisa Ali is facing one of the toughest battles of her life but continues to inspire fans with her courage and openness. She recently shared photos of herself with a bald head, revealing that she has resumed chemotherapy while fighting stage 4 cancer.

Nafisa was first diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment, she experienced periods of recovery but recently disclosed that her cancer has returned and progressed to stage 4, spreading beyond its initial site. Doctors have ruled out surgery in her case, making chemotherapy her primary treatment option.

She has spoken candidly about the side effects of chemotherapy, describing how it can leave her weak, with fever and pain. Despite the harsh treatment, Nafisa remains determined and is drawing strength from her family. In a touching moment, her grandchildren helped her cope with hair loss by cutting her hair, a gesture she shared publicly to highlight the importance of love and support during difficult times. Her choice to embrace her bald look reflects resilience and acceptance, becoming a powerful message for those battling cancer.

Nafisa Ali has had an impressive journey in Indian cinema and beyond. She made her acting debut in Shyam Benegal’s classic Junoon (1979) opposite Shashi Kapoor and went on to appear in acclaimed films such as Major Saab, Life In A Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Life Goes On.

She is also fondly remembered for playing Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Sonia Mehra, in the blockbuster Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), a role that made her a familiar face for a younger generation of movie lovers. Beyond acting, Nafisa has worked as a social activist and briefly entered politics, earning respect for speaking her mind on important social issues.

Even now, she continues to project strength and optimism. While updating her followers about her treatment, she expressed gratitude for her family and encouraged others to face challenges bravely. Her journey is not just about illness but also about hope and dignity, showing that the human spirit can endure even in the face of adversity.

Nafisa’s openness about her health battle has touched fans and inspired many to speak about their own struggles. As she undergoes treatment, support continues to pour in from admirers across the country who admire her grace, talent and unbreakable spirit.