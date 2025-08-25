Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Steal the Show with Bromance After Leaked Love and War Clip

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, their easy friendliness dominating the show. The couple, dressed casually and wearing sunglasses, exchanged customary handshakes and hugs before parting ways.

While Ranbir walked directly to his car, Vicky stopped for a fan moment, gracefully taking a shawl and what appeared to be a Ganapati idol before posing for photos. He then headed to his car.

Ranbir and Vicky are filming the film 'Love and War' with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus is one of the most anticipated films in recent memory, and the buzz around it has only intensified since a leaked footage from the set went viral. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt in what promises to be a visually stunning and emotional drama.

Currently in production, the actors and crew have been shooting at stunning national and international locations. In a fan-shot video that has recently appeared online, viewers get a thrilling look of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal filming an adrenaline-pumping chase scenario. The sequence, shot in a desert-like backdrop, purportedly has Kapoor driving an SUV and Kaushal appearing in an open vehicle surrounded by guys, setting the tone for an epic on-screen conflict.

