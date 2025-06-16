Raid 2 Movie OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Ajay Devgn Film from June 27?

Ajay Devgn is the Indian actor who has been making outstanding films one after another. Regardless of the box-office performance of his films, Ajay consistently demonstrates his reliability as one of the most popular Bollywood actors, ensuring his films are highly successful at the cinema.

The latest film released by this star actor is Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Amay, an honest income tax officer, and in the sequel, Ajay Devgn has to face a mighty politician in Riteish Deshmukh. The movie opened up to middling reviews, but thanks to Devgn's stardom, it ended up working big time at the box office.

Raid 2 OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Film from June 27

The film's overall collections crossed the Rs.200 crore mark, and it became yet another hit in Ajay Devgn's career. Now, there has been a huge anticipation over when this movie will be landing on OTT. Streaming giant Netflix has bagged the digital rights to the film, and even though there is no official confirmation from them, one can expect Raid 2 to drop anytime this month.

Initially, it was rumored that Raid 2 would be streaming in the first week of July, but now Netflix might have decided to alter their plans a bit and instead prepare the movie's streaming date. If the latest reports are to be believed, Raid 2 will be available to stream from June 27th on Netflix.