Hansika-Sohael Divorce Rumors: Where to Watch Their Wedding Reality Series on OTT?

According to reports, actress Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are about to split up because the former has deleted all of her social media posts that featured her husband. Fans are certain that there are problems in their relationship, even though the claims are still hypothetical and the couple has not yet released a public statement.

In December 2022, actress Hansika Motwani wed Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Khaturiya in a sumptuous ceremony in Rajasthan. She talks about her past romances, the scandals surrounding her wedding, and the changes she made to her bridal gown in the wedding documentary.

She shared details of a previous relationship that was in the news during the series. She said she didn't want to go through that again and chose to keep her private life out of the spotlight. She first got to know Sohael at this time. She also talked about how much she loved her spouse, Sohael Kathuriya.

Hansika expressed her emotions upon seeing her husband at the mandap, emphasizing the profound realization that she was marrying the love of her life. The sensation was breathtakingly lovely. "I don't know how to put it into words. I was just overcome with emotion because it was so extraordinary. JioHotstar is currently streaming the reality series on its OTT platform.

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Sohael is also a partner in the event management firm run by Hansika Motwani. Sohael is a businessman who oversees a family-run textile company that has been exporting clothing since 1985. Hansika and Kathuria have tied the knot for the second time. In 2016, he married Rinky Bajaj for the first time. After a few years, they split up. Hansika and Rinky were reportedly buddies at one point. There have been claims that Hansika "broke" the marriage of a close friend before getting married to her friend's ex-husband.

