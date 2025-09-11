Hansika Motwani and Sister in Law Nancy James: Family Rift Now in Court

The Bombay High Court has ruled that actor Hansika Motwani must face trial in the case filed by her sister in law Muskan Nancy James. The court has dismissed her plea to have the complaint thrown out, which means proceedings will now move forward.

Muskan lodged the complaint in December 2024 at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. She accused Hansika, her brother Prashant Motwani and their mother Jyoti of cruelty, harassment related to dowry demands, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. The allegations also mention instances of domestic interference, pressure for expensive gifts and wrongful surveillance.

Hansika, in her petition, argued that the case was driven by personal malice. She claimed that the FIR was filed as retaliation after she demanded repayment of a loan of around twenty seven lakh rupees which she said she had given to Prashant and Muskan for their wedding. The actor denied all charges of harassment and maintained that the complaint was an attempt to misuse the law and paint a financial dispute as a case of domestic cruelty.

Earlier this year Hansika and her mother were granted anticipatory bail, which prevented their immediate arrest. With the High Court now rejecting their plea to quash the FIR, the matter is set to go to trial. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July.

As the case progresses, both Hansika’s defence and the statements from Muskan are expected to draw close attention. The outcome may prove to be a turning point in the actress’s personal and professional journey.