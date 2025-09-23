Emraan Hashmi Haq Movie: Everything You Need to Know About the Shah Bano Case

The teaser of Haq, a gripping courtroom drama inspired by the historic Shah Bano case, has been released, giving audiences the first look at Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in powerful roles. The film, scheduled to release on 7 November 2025, promises to revisit one of India’s most debated legal and social battles through a fictionalised narrative.

Directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq blends personal drama with pressing questions of justice, women’s rights and faith. The story draws inspiration from the landmark 1985 Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case, which triggered nationwide debates on maintenance rights for divorced women under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Yami Gautam leads the film as a character inspired by Shah Bano herself. She portrays a Muslim woman who, after being abandoned, chooses not to remain silent but instead walks the path of courage and justice. In the teaser, Yami is seen determinedly heading toward the Supreme Court, symbolising her fight for dignity and equality. Her performance is expected to anchor the film with depth and emotional power.

Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of a sharp and complex lawyer, representing the opposing side. His character, inspired by Ahmed Khan, embodies the conflict between personal law and secular law. The teaser hints at his morally conflicted persona, bringing layers to the courtroom clashes that form the heart of the film.

The teaser sets a serious tone, showing how what begins as a personal dispute transforms into a case of national significance. With intense courtroom exchanges, emotional turmoil, and questions about identity and rights, Haq aims to resonate far beyond the legal drama genre.

By blending fact with fiction, the film seeks to reintroduce the Shah Bano story to a new generation, underlining its relevance in today’s debates on gender justice and the Uniform Civil Code. With Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam fronting the narrative, Haq positions itself as one of the most awaited releases of the year.