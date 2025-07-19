Chikki Panday Family: Wife Deanne, Net Worth 2025, Shah Rukh Khan Friendship, and More!

Thanks to his impressive performances in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday rose to fame. Playing the role of a musician, Krish Kapoor, who struggles to find fame, finally gets it, falls in love with Aneet Padda's Vani, and what happens between them forms the rest of Saiyaara. The movie is on track to surpass the Rs.100 crore milestone this weekend, as evidenced by its first-day collections.

Saiyaara managed to gross more than Rs.20 crores on its opening day, and the weekend trends are only increasing with each passing hour. Despite being Ahaan's debut film, it's important to acknowledge his longstanding experience in the film industry. He belongs to the Panday family, who have their roots firmly set in Bollywood.

Ahaan Panday's Father, Chikki Panday: Everything You Need to Know

His uncle, Chunky Panday, is a well-known actor, and his cousin, Ananya Panday, is one of the leading actresses of Bollywood. Even his sister, Alanna Panday, is a renowned Youtube and Instagram influencer. It's evident that Ahaan got clearly influenced by the amount of filmy creativity flowing in his family and put sincere efforts into giving his best for Saiyaara.

Let's discover more about his father, Chikki Panday. Chikki is a very influential person that is connected to big names in Bollywood. But what does he do? Unlike his brother Chunky, Chikki (Aloke Sharad) Panday didn't choose films as his profession but went the other way. He is a businessman based out of Mumbai, and he also co-founded the "Akshara Foundation of Arts and Learning" alongside Ranjeet Deshmukh.

Chikki Panday and Shah Rukh Khan: An Eternal Friendship

Not just that, Chikki Panday is known for being one of Shah Rukh Khan's closest and oldest friends in the industry. Reports suggest that they have known each other since Shah Rukh's challenging days as an actor. It must also be remembered that Chikki is one of the main reasons behind Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's iconic patchup at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party in 2013.

Few years ago, Chikki Panday also made the headlines when he was called by Mumbai Police for questioning into SRK's son Aryan Khan's drug bust case.

Coming to Chikki's marriage, the businessman got married to Deanne Panday, who is a fitness expert and had written several popular books around the topic. Now, they are proud parents because their son Ahaan Panday has not only shone in Bollywood but is also considered one of Hindi cinema's future stars, thanks to Saiyaara.

According to various reports, Chikki Panday's net worth is estimated to be around $5 Million.