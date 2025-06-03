Boca names Russo as manager for third time

Buenos Aires, June 3 (IANS) Boca Juniors named Miguel Angel Russo as its new manager on Monday, just two weeks before the Argentine club's debut at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Russo, 69, replaces Mariano Herron, who was appointed caretaker manager in April after Fernando Gago was dismissed. It will be Russo's third spell in charge of Boca, having guided the club to its sixth Copa Libertadores title during a year-long tenure in 2007 before returning for an 18-month stint in 2020 and 2021.

“We all have to be aligned with one idea and one approach. Commitment is key. Boca deserves to play in it, for its greatness and its people,” Russo stated in his first meeting with the press. "Boca is every day, every minute. That's how it is. It's different from everything else. These aren't bad things; they're welcome on my part. If this didn't make me happy, I wouldn't do it. I'm grateful to the Boca fans because they've always recognised me," he added.

Russo became available after stepping down as head coach of San Lorenzo in May.

His 36-year managerial career has also included spells at Estudiantes, Universidad de Chile, Rosario Central, Velez Sarsfield, Racing and Millonarios, among other clubs.

Russo's immediate focus will be the FIFA Club World Cup starting June 14. Boca will begin its campaign against Benfica before also facing Auckland City and Bayern Munich in the group stage.

"A manager who gave us the last Copa Libertadores and who is my friend is returning," Boca president Juan Roman Riquelme told a news conference. "I wish him a lot of success and happiness."

Russo’s return comes at a turbulent time for Boca Juniors. The team was eliminated early in the Copa Libertadores playoff round and knocked out in the Apertura quarterfinals by Independiente.

