Bobby Deol’s ‘bloodied’ look as ferocious antagonist in ‘Animal’ revealed

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Animal’ have shared another poster and this time featuring a "bloodied" look of actor Bobby Deol.

Bobby portrays the antagonist, the enemy to Animal. He embodies a character who is both fire and calm, a juxtaposition that adds depth to his portrayal. His fierce personality radiates through the new poster making him a formidable adversary for the film's protagonist.

‘Animal’ is an action thriller film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on August 11 but was pushed to December 1 due to pending post-production work.

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, which is set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed of the underworld.

Bobby is returning to the big screen after 2019. He was last seen on the silver screen in 'Housefull 4'. The plot of the film dealt with reincarnation. Three brothers are set to marry three sisters. However, a peek into the distant past reveals to one of the brothers that their brides have been mixed up in their current reincarnation.

