B.L. Santhosh hails role of 'Vistaraks' in BJP's performance in elections

Jaipur, June 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh on Saturday appreciated the role of 'Vistaraks' in the party's performance in the recently concluded elections.

A 'Vistarak' is a party functionary who is tasked with gathering ground-level feedback about the political situation of a particular Parliamentary or Assembly constituency.

The concluding meeting of BJP 'Vistaraks' was held at the party office here in the presence of B.L. Santhosh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, among other senior leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh said that BJP's 'Vistaraks' have worked at the grassroots level in line with the party's ideology. He said that the suggestions of each Vistarak are important for the party.

Rajasthan unit BJP president C.P. Joshi said that the party had selected Vistaraks for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state with the aim of taking the party's ideology to the masses.

"Each Vistarak poured in his time and worked hard and made better efforts to strengthen the ideology of BJP. The task given to the BJP Vistarak by the central and state unit was completed on time," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the meeting, said the identity of an individual is also created if one works in the party.

"The state Vistaraks of BJP gave time to the party... along with the work of the party, a new identity of the Vistaraks has also been created. Every vistarak of the state worked with their heart and emotions and therefore, the party and the organisation have become strong at the grassroots level," the Rajasthan CM said.

