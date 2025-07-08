BJP's play on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee captivates audience

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a play on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh -- a forerunner of the BJP -- to spread his nationalist ideals.

The play titled ‘Rashtravaad Ka Adipurush’ was performed in the presence of the party’s National President J.P. Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The theatrical performance was a part of the BJP’s continuing celebrations of Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, said Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

He said that the performance showcased various aspects of Dr Mookerjee’s life — his nature in childhood, his journey from college days to becoming a young Vice-Chancellor, his entry into politics, his resignation from Nehru’s cabinet for the sake of national unity, and his journey to Jammu and Kashmir and meeting with Sheikh Abdullah.

“All these themes were depicted in the play. The performers were from the National School of Drama,” Sachdeva said.

He added that Dr Mookerjee’s sole objective was to move forward with the idea of ‘Nation First’, and today, the seed he planted has grown into a banyan tree in the form of the Bharatiya Janata Party — the world’s largest political party.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the theatrical performance on the life of Dr Mookerjee served as a medium to present those very principles.

Earlier, Nadda digitally inaugurated six district offices in Delhi and Haryana on the occasion of Dr Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Stating that Dr Mookerjee’s birth anniversary carried both moral responsibility and emotional significance for the BJP, he said that he was a man of multifaceted talent.

Dr Mookerjee became a professor at Kolkata University at the age of 33 and entered the Legislative Assembly by the age of 36.

Nadda emphasised that Dr Mookerjee never clung to positions of power but remained unwavering in his commitment to ideology, even sacrificing his life for it.

He never compromised on his beliefs, and India will always remain indebted to him, especially for his role in ensuring that West Bengal remained a part of the country.

Nadda recalled that the seeds of Indian politics’ divisive appeasement were sown soon after Independence, and Dr Mookerjee resigned from the Nehru cabinet in protest, laying the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which evolved into today’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

