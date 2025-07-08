Global Buddhist Community to celebrate Ashadha Purnima at Sarnath on July 10

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) In a grand celebration of spiritual heritage and global unity, the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), under the Ministry of Culture, will commemorate Ashaḍha Purṇima – also known as Dhammacakkappavattana Divas – at the sacred Mulagandha Kuti Vihara in Sarnath on July 10.

This holy day marks the historic moment when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon, setting in motion the Wheel of Dhamma, at the Deer Park in Sarnath, known in ancient times as Risipatana Mrigadaya.

The sermon to his five ascetic companions introduced the Four Noble Truths and the Noble Eightfold Path, foundational teachings of Buddhism. The programme, organised by the IBC in collaboration with the Mahabodhi Society of India and supported by the Ministry of Culture, will begin at 4:00 PM with a sacred Parikrama and chanting ceremony at the revered Dhamek Stupa.

Eminent monks from across traditions will lead the chanting, invoking the spiritual essence of the site. The evening will also feature 'Mangalacharan' (auspicious invocations) and discourses by spiritual leaders, scholars, and dignitaries. Ashadha Purnima also marks the onset of Varsha Vassa—the monastic rainy retreat observed by Buddhist monks and nuns worldwide.

In countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand, the day is observed as Esala Poya and Asanha Bucha, respectively. In India, it is also celebrated as Guru Purnima, a day of reverence for spiritual teachers across both Buddhist and Hindu traditions.

Founded in 2012, the IBC is the world’s largest Buddhist confederation, bringing together over 320 organisations from 39 countries.

Headquartered in New Delhi, it works to foster unity, compassion, and collective wisdom across traditions and cultures. The commemoration at Sarnath—where the Buddha's voice first echoed—will be a powerful reaffirmation of India’s spiritual legacy and its enduring role in spreading the Dhamma across the globe.

