BJP, SP win two seats each in Assembly bypolls in UP

Lucknow, June 4 (IANS) The BJP won two while the Samajwadi Party won two of the four Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where byelections were held.

The BJP retained the Dadraul and Lucknow East seats while the Samajwadi Party won back its Gainsari seat and wrested the Duddhi from the BJP.

Polling for the four Assembly constituencies was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the fourth phase on May 13.

The bypoll in the Lucknow East Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting member Ashutosh Tandon on November 9, 2023. A three-time MLA from the seat, Tandon was a Cabinet minister in the first government of Yogi Adityanath. The Dadraul seat fell vacant after the death of BJP member Manvendra Singh on January 5, following a prolonged illness. Similarly, the Gainsari Assembly constituency became vacant following the demise of sitting SP MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav, a four-time MLA from the seat, on January 26.

The Duddhi Assembly constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, fell vacant following the disqualification of the BJP's Ramdular Gond after his conviction in a rape case. Gond was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

