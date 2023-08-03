BJP slams Gehlot govt in Raj after Gudha releases pages of 'red diary'

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) BJP on Thursday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, a day after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha released three pages of the 'red diary' in Jaipur, accusing it of corruption.

"Black pages of the 'red diary' which have been in discussion for the last few days, have started to emerge one by one. Now, some parts of it have come to the fore. A new dark chapter has now been added to the exploits of the Congress government in Rajasthan," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

He was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he said, "Even the deeds of Rajasthan Chief Minister's son have been mentioned in the diary. This is not an allegation, it was raised in the floor of the House (Assembly) Rajendra Gudha, who was part of the state government as a minister."

There cannot be more authenticity of the corruption of the Rajasthan government than this, he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson also took a swipe at the Gehlot government over the law and order situation, citing rising incidents of crime against women.

Last month, the BJP had questioned why there was so much of “nervousness’’ among Gehlot and his government about the 'red diary' mentioned by Gudha.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year.

It is likely that “corruption and law and order” would be among the major issues of the BJP in the upcoming polls to take on the Gehlot government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.