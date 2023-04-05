BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra marshalled out from Bihar assembly

Patna, April 5 (IANS) Former minister and BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was marshalled out from Bihar assembly on Wednesday for creating a ruckus in the House.

Mishra was demanding explanation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif. Since he was shouting slogans against the Mahagathbandhan while coming to the well, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary directed the marshals to take him out from the House.

Four marshals carried the BJP MLA out of the Assembly.

The blame-game between Mahagathbandhan and the BJP continued over violence at Sasaram and Biharsharif on Ram Navami. The BJP MLAs were levelling allegations on Nitish Kumar government for failing to maintain law and order while the leaders of Mahagathbandhan are alleging that BJP conspired the violence at these two places.

"I have asked for clarification from the chief minister to make a statement on Sasaram and Biharsharif but the in-charge of home ministry Bijendra Prasad Yadav stood from the seat to do the same. It was not justified. We want clarifications from Nitish Kumar. Hence, the Speaker took one-sided decision and marshalled me out from the House," Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.